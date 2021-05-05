Sri Lanka to begin using the Sputnik V vaccine from tomorrow

Sri Lanka is to begin using the Sputnik V vaccine from tomorrow (Thursday), the Government said today.

Residents of Gothatuwa between the ages of 30 and 60 will be the first to be administered the Sputnik V vaccine.

The first batch of 15,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka this week.

Several more batches are expected to be delivered to Sri Lanka in the near future.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) had in March approved the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

The Russian vaccine Sputnik V was the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for usage in Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the Russian vaccine, Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the Government is to receive 13.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

He told reporters this week that as per the agreement, Russia will commence dispatching more quantities of the vaccine to Sri Lanka.

Apart from the stock received today, the Cabinet co-spokesman said the Government expects the delivery of more vaccines in July, August and September.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the Government will receive a total 13.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine during this period. (Colombo Gazette)