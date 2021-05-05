Police launch raids on clubs, institutions violating new guidelines

The Police launched raids on clubs, institutions and other locations to ensure the coronavirus health guidelines are strictly followed.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that during a raid carried out on clubs, spas and betting centers in the Western Province last evening (Tuesday), the Police arrested 75 people including managers, employees and guests.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Police Headquarters has issued a special circular to raid various locations.

The Health Ministry issued a new set of guidelines on 1st May to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Police Spokesman said that the raid was carried out to ensure the coronavirus health guidelines are not violated.

The raids were carried out on clubs, spas and a number of other locations in the Western Province as well as around the country.

Public gatherings including indoor and outdoor events and beach parties have been temporarily banned under the new guidelines.

The Police warned that anyone violating the guidelines will be arrested while property used for such events will be seized. (Colombo Gazette)