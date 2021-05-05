Parts of Piliyandala and Maharagama among latest areas isolated

Parts of Piliyandala and Maharagama are among the latest areas isolated in Sri Lanka.

The Government said that a number of areas were placed under isolation with effect from today.

Accordingly, the Pamunuwa Grama Niladhari Division in the Maharagama Police area, the Honnanthara Grama Niladhari Division in the Piliyandala Police area and the Deltara Grama Niladhari Division in the Piliyandala Police area have been isolated in the Colombo District.

Meanwhile, the Kuttivila Grama Niladhari Division in the Kirindiwela Police area has also been isolated from today.

The Government said that the Pallegama Grama Niladhari Division in the Embilipitiya Police area, the Udagama Grama Niladhari Division in the Embilipitiya Police area, New Town Grama Niladhari Division in the Embilipitiya Police area, Walalgoda Grama Niladhari Division in the Panamura Police area, Sudugala Grama Niladhari Division in the Panamura Police area, Panamura Grama Niladhari Division in the Panamura Police area and the Rathganga Grama Niladhari Division in the Wewelwatta Police area in the Ratnapura District have also been isolated from today.

The Kurukkalputhukulam Grama Niladhari Division in the Vavuniya District has also been isolated from today.

Several areas in Sri Lanka are currently placed under isolation as a result of the third wave of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)