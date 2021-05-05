Government not keen on complete lockdown

The Government says it is not keen to enforce a complete lockdown of the country.

However, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera told Parliament that if the health authorities recommend such measures then it will be implemented.

Pointing out that many claim an islandwide lockdown is the solution for the current crisis, Minister Amaraweera reminded the opposition of the effect it had on the people during the previous lockdowns.

He said people were unable to obtain food, essential goods, and a number of businesses were severely affected.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said an islandwide lockdown will be imposed based on the necessity and on the advise of the health authorities.

Stating that it is easy to call for a lockdown, the Minister pointed out that it could severely impact several sectors.

He insisted that an islandwide lockdown will only eventually result in affecting the public and a number of industries.

Minister Amaraweera’s statement was in response to the opposition’s earlier call on the Government to impose regional lockdowns to curtail the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella told Parliament that discussions on an islandwide lockdown has been held for the last three months.

He said the health authorities and the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 are yet to take a decision in this regard.

MP Kiriella pointed out that it was essential to impose regional lockdowns, if the Government is unable to impose an islandwide lockdown at present.

He said it was essential to do so as the coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the country at present. (Colombo Gazette)