Food and essential items allowed into isolated areas

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The delivery of food and other essential items will be allowed into isolated areas.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette essential services will be permitted to enter isolated areas.

This includes the delivery of food and essential items, such as vegetable and essential goods trucks, he explained.

General Shavendra Silva said all essential services that were permitted during lockdowns imposed during the first and second wave of the coronavirus will be allowed during the lockdowns being enforced currently.

He further said the health authorities were monitoring the third wave of the coronavirus which is spreading at a rapid pace at present.

Several areas have been placed under isolation across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As of this morning, over 90 Police areas in 13 Districts have been isolated due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

The third wave of the virus emerged in Sri Lanka following the detection of the New Year coronavirus cluster.

Over 1500 Covid cases have been reported in the country, since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April.

New health guidelines were also issued, prohibiting several public activities, in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)