Avant Media expands its wings in the fast-evolving digital sphere

Avant Media, a leading full service digital marketing agency in Sri Lanka has expanded is service offerings by innovatively integrating creativity, strategies, industry’s best practices, experience, high quality content and unwavering passion in the constantly evolving digital sphere. Established in 2018, Avant Media soon propelled as the fastest growing Digital agency of Sri Lanka and was recently incorporated as a privately held company in the name of Avanux (Pvt) Ltd. Based in Nugegoda, Avanux group consists of Avant Media serving as the digital arm and Avant Studio serving as the creative arm.

During the year 2020, Avant Media has recorded an impressive growth and expanded its service offerings to cater to the rising needs of digital natives. Home to a wide range of digital services from digital strategy, website development, advertising to Social media marketing, digital analytics, content creation, digital media planning and buying and more, Avant Media spearheads full scope digital solutions whist constantly upgrading them to be on par with the industry trends.

Behind the success story of Avant Media are Mr. Chinthaka Nuwan Co-Founder & Director and Mr. Supun Tharanga Co-Founder & Director whose sheer passion and commitment have helped Avant Media reach steep heights. Mr. Chinthaka heads the Avant Media – Digital arm on the back of his 8+ years of experience in the Digital media field, having previously worked as a Digital Media Senior Manager for one of the premier digital agencies in Sri Lanka. His expertise in the fields of digital marketing and advertising has helped Avant Media’s upward trajectory and he continues to lead his team by example.

Reminiscing on the journey of Avant Media, Mr. Chinthaka said, “From a humble beginning, today Avant Media has evolved to become the fastest growing digital agency in Sri Lanka. I am indeed proud of the growth we have achieved so far and would attribute this success to the entire team who have committed to achieve an unprecedented growth within a short time span. Challenging times brought the best in us and we performed consistently despite the challenges forced by the pandemic. Looking ahead, we have a lot of plans in store and we will continue to further upgrade our services, come up with more digital innovations and stamp our global footprint.”

Mr. Supun heads the Avant Studio – creative arm who brings with him more than 6 years of experience in the fields of digital marketing, Social media and digital production. He shares, “We are in a vastly evolving field and to stay ahead of the curve, we need to be both innovative and creative in our service offerings. Our approach to work is such that innovation and creativity are at the center of everything we do and we always strive to exceed customers’ expectations, ensure that the final output is of high quality and unique. This focus has set ourselves apart from the rest of the agencies going around and we are very happy to be at the cutting edge, offering full scope digital solutions to top most corporates in Sri Lanka.”

Avant Media provides digital solutions to some of the largest corporates and organizations in Sri Lanka and also to leading international brands and organizations. The video content and TV commercials produced by Avant Media are highly embraced and are amongst the most watched, affirming Avant Media as a highly sought-after destination for content creation. Avanux (Pvt) Ltd will continue to expand alongside Avant Media and Avant Studio and form a formidable digital powerhouse that becomes a one-stop destination for all digital services.

For more information about Avant Media, visit www.avant.lk & www.avanux.com Connect with Avant Media via [email protected]