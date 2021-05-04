Wildlife bungalows and campsites shut

Wildlife bungalows and campsites under the Wildlife Conservation Department will be closed to the public from tomorrow (05).

The Government Information Department said that wildlife bungalows and campsites will remain closed until further notice.

A decision has been taken in this regard in order to curtail the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The Government has taken various measures, including the closure of public tourist attractions such as zoos, safari parks and museums, to contain the spread of the virus.

Sri Lanka has been reporting over 1500 Covid cases on a daily basis since the emergence of the New Year coronavirus cluster in April. (Colombo Gazette)