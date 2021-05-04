Premier smart phone brand TECNO Mobile enters Sri Lankan market with ‘Spark 6 Go’

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile announced its entry to the Sri Lankan market officially with the introduction of its’ revolutionary Spark 6 Go smart mobile phone to Sri Lankan customers. The flagship brand of the Chinese technology giant TRANSISSION Holdings, TECNO Mobile is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands globally and was listed amongst the world’s top 10 mobile phone brands in 2020 by the International Data Corporation. TECNO Mobile will be present throughout the island through a wide agent network, presenting high-quality smart mobiles with state-of-the-art technology at a convenient price to the Sri Lankan customers.

Ray Zhao, Country Manager for TECNO Mobile in Sri Lanka stated, ‘It gives us immense pleasure to share our innovations with Sri Lankan customers. We are confident our entrance to this market will be a real game-changer due to the stylish elegance, state-of-the-art technology of our products, combined with the superior service, all of which come at a convenient price. At the heart of our success is our eternal commitment to creating the best technological solutions that meet all the needs of the modern consumer, in line with our motto ‘Expect More’. We are glad to offer the same to our Sri Lankan customers’

The first TECNO Mobile product in the local market, SPARK 6 Go comes with a 6.52 ”HD + Drop display, 5000 mAh battery, two options for memory -32GB+2GB and 64GB+3GB, 8MP front camera, and 13MP dual rear camera (2 flashes) with smart features like AI scene detection, AI beautification, etc. SPARK 6 Go is equipped with a HiOS 6.2 TECNO operation system that comes with an array of useful functions. For example, SPARK 6 Go can connect up to 3 Bluetooth speakers/earphones, allowing you to enjoy music with your friends. Social Turbo enables enjoy chatting on WhatsApp with multiple features like DIY emoji, flashing when gt incoming calls. SPARK 6 Go with both face recognition and fingerprint unlocking options and available in 2 colors: Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue.

Making technology accessible to Sri Lankans across the economic spectrum is a vital tool towards a new digital future. TECNO Mobile’s exciting range of products, including upcoming innovations, will enable everyday citizens to connect, share and experience this new digital reality. In doing this TECNO Mobile is redefining the role of technology, while allowing for greater participation and a more inclusive digital culture. Giving customers access to a diversity of premium, yet sensibly priced products also allow them to match technology to their specific lifestyle needs, so Sri Lanka always stays connected to each other and the world. The brand also places the emphasis on a futuristic style, which is sleek, elegant, and stands out from the crowd. This is combined with superior aftersales service and a 13-month warranty which surpasses even the most well-known brands.

TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club.