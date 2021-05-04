Ordinary Level exams to be held in August and A/L in December

The Ordinary Level (O/L) examinations will be held in August in future and the Advanced Level (A/L) examinations in December.

Cabinet approved a proposal put forward by Education Minister, Professor G.L Peiris to revise the period when the examinations are held.

The decision was taken as a result of inconsistencies in the examination system and administrative delays.

Professor G.L Peiris proposed that the syllabus for Grades 10 and 11 be restructured for a period of one year and nine months.

It was also proposed that the Ordinary Level (O/L) examinations be held in August and the Advanced Level (A/L) examinations in December.

The Minister had also proposed that the results for the exams be issued within three months of the respective examinations.

It was also proposed that the selection of students for universities be based on the Z-Score instead of waiting for the re-correction process of the Advanced Level (A/L) examinations to be concluded.

If the results of any student must be upgraded based on the re-correction process then they will be awarded new marginal Z-Scores.

The Cabinet approved the proposals made by the Minister at the meeting headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)