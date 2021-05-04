More PCR testing kits to be purchased to face third wave

More Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing kits are to be purchased to face the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The Government said that with the discovery of the new Covid variant in Sri Lanka, there is a requirement to conduct more PCR tests.

According to the Health Ministry, the demand for COVID-19 PCR tests at Government laboratories has increased to 20,000 a day.

The Government says the demand is however continuing to increase further.

As a result, the Cabinet has approved a proposal to expedite the purchase of testing kits and other equipment required to conduct PCR tests. (Colombo Gazette)