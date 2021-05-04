Isolation status expanded to more areas in Sri Lanka

The isolation status has been expanded to more areas in Sri Lanka, the Government announced today.

The Government said that Villora Watta in Moratumulla in the Colombo District, the Ingentre Grama Niladhari Division (GN) and Fordayas Watta Grama Niladhari Division in the Nuwara-Eliya District, Eldeniya Church Road and Ranaviru Dharmasiri Mawatha in Kadawatha in the Gampaha District have been isolated from today.

The Government also said that the Gangulwitiya Grama Niladhari Division, Pothupitiya North Grama Niladhari Division and Hapugoda Grama Niladhari Division in the Ratnapura District and Bombuwela Grama Niladhari Division in the Kalutara District have been isolated from today.

A total of 74 Grama Niladhari Divisions and six Police areas have been isolated as of this morning (Tuesday).

Multiple areas were placed under isolation following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year after the coronavirus began to spread in the country once again.

The New Year cluster emerged after the public failed to follow the coronavirus health guidelines during the festive season.

A UK strain of the coronavirus was also found to spreading in Sri Lanka, affecting even youth and children. (Colombo Gazette)