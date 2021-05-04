Government discusses islandwide lockdown

The Government has held discussions on the need to impose an islandwide lockdown in a bid to curtail the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the discussion was held with the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 and the health authorities yesterday.

He said however, the Government is of the view that zonal and area-wise lockdowns are sufficient at present to curtail the spread of the virus.

Minister Rambukwella said the decision may change in the future depending on the situation of the country at that time.

He further insisted that Sri Lanka will not turn out like neighbouring India, which is currently facing a severe crisis due to the latest outbreak of COVID-19.

“The people of Sri Lanka are sensible, and we believe they will act in a responsible and sensible manner to prevent the further spread of the virus,” the Minister said.

Commenting on the recent revision on the isolation imposed on the Piliyandala Police area, Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana refuted reports of political influence.

He told reporters today that decisions pertaining to isolation and lockdowns was drawn by the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 together with the health authorities.

Minister Pathirana said the decisions are taken solely by health authorities, and no politician or area representative is involved in the decision-making process.

The entire Piliyandala Police area was placed under isolation on Sunday (02) morning, but was later revised to 10 Grama Niladhari Divisions during the day.

It was reported that a certain Government MP was allegedly behind the decision to revise the isolation status. (Colombo Gazette)