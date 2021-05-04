First batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Sri Lanka

The first batch of 15,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The Russian Embassy in Colombo said that the consignment was taken to the State Pharmaceutical Corporation’s drug storage complex after it arrived in Sri Lanka.

Several more batches are expected to be delivered to Sri Lanka in the near future, the Russian Embassy said.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) had in March approved the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

The Government later announced that Sri Lanka will obtain 7 million Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines.

The Russian vaccine Sputnik V was the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for usage in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, health authorities had approved the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Commenting on the Russian vaccine, Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the Government has signed up to receive 13.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

He told reporters at the post-Cabinet press briefing today that as per the agreement, Russia will commence dispatching more quantities of the vaccine in due time.

An agreement has been reached for Russia to dispatch 100,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine every Friday.

However, as the vaccine validity is only up to six months, the Government will be required to space it out and receive the vaccine doses, Minister Rambukwella said.

The Cabinet co-spokesman further said the Government expects to space the delivery of vaccines to July, August and September.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the Government will receive the total 13.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine during this period. (Colombo Gazette)