Cabinet approves proposal to establish 500 outdoor gymnasiums using containers

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to establish 500 outdoor gymnasiums using containers.

The outdoor gymnasiums will be established around the island at a cost of Rs. 625 million.

A proposal in this regard was submitted to the Cabinet by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

It was proposed that the outdoor gymnasiums be established to promote an active lifestyle among the youth and provide a catalyst for progress in the field of sports.

The project will benefit 100,000 members of the public and 5000 athletes every year.

Youth clubs and sports clubs at local level will be given the responsibility to manage the gymnasiums.

The proposed project is to be implemented during the years 2021-2022. (Colombo Gazette)