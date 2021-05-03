Zoos, safari parks, elephant orphanage closed

All zoos, safari parks and the elephant orphanage in Sri Lanka have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of National Zoological Gardens announced that all zoos, safari parks and the elephant orphanage will be closed from tomorrow (04).

The Department said the tourist attractions will remain closed until further notice.

A decision has been taken in this regard due to a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka.

A new coronavirus cluster emerged following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April.

Sri Lanka has been reporting over 1500 Covid infections per day over the last few days.

Several areas have been placed under isolation, while the Government has prohibited various activities and restricted tourist activities in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)