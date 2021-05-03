Want to raise money as a Sri Lankan Startup? Learn how at Founder Institute’s upcoming event

Raising funding is a significant pain point for most entrepreneurs. Do you have a startup or company that needs funding? Do you want to learn how startup funding works, what you need to do before trying to raise funding, and where you can go to get it? Then join Founder Institute for an interactive, online fundraising event, which will provide practical, step by step advice.

“Startup Funding in Sri Lanka: How to Raise Money” will be held on May 4, 2021 from 06:00 pm – 08:00 pm, and will feature talks from entrepreneurs who have successfully raised money for their businesses. Learn expert tips, the pitfalls to avoid, what investors are looking for, how equity works, and more.

The event will feature insights from Fathhi Mohamed (Co-Founder of PickMe, YOHO Beds and Dishserve), Heshan Fernando (Founder & CEO of oDoc), Kanishka Weeramunda (Founder of PayMedia & DirectPay), Ayesha Ratnayake (Co-Founder of Show & Tell & Former CEO, Affno Ventures), and Sharmilan Somasundaram (Co-Founder & CEO of Niftron).

If you are thinking about raising money for your startup or want an understanding of fundraising for early-stage businesses and products, join this online event to learn how each entrepreneur raised funds, what they learnt about fundraising and the challenges they faced along the way. You will also learn about the prerequisites for raising funding, how to make yourself more attractive to investors and how to meet and work with different sources of capital, from friends and family to angel investors and venture capitalists.

Founder Institute is the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, having helped launch over 4,500 companies across 200+ cities and six continents. The Silicon Valley based institute is now available to high-potential founders in Sri Lanka. Since launching in Colombo in 2020 last year, the program has graduated eight companies in Sri Lanka including Niftron which recently raised angel funding of LKR 21 million (USD 100,000+) in April.

The upcoming Sri Lanka Virtual 2021 program is now accepting applications. This Founder Institute cohort will be held completely online, allowing anyone to build a business alongside some of Sri Lanka’s top entrepreneurs and investors from the comfort of home. It is an intensive program that is open to anybody including individuals interested in doing a startup to founders that have already built a prototype (provided they have not raised over USD $500,000 in funding). Anybody who is interested can apply to the Sri Lanka Virtual 2021 Founder Institute at http://fi.co/apply/srilanka , and those that apply by the Early Application Deadline (May 30, 2021) are eligible for reduced pricing.