Slim Pharmaceuticals recognized as a Great Place to Work

Slim Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd, one of the most trusted pharmaceuticals in the country was recently bestowed with a Great Place to Work certification in recognition of its efforts and initiatives in embracing a workplace culture focused on empowerment, openness, and inclusivity which are all deeply embedded into its values.

With the firm belief that boosting morale and fostering a stimulating learning environment is critical to its success, Slim Pharma engages in many employee engagement and welfare activities. The company heavily invests in providing numerous training, teambuilding and personal development including an interactive online learning portal.

The certification awarded by the Great Place to Work Sri Lanka for the period of one-year effective April 2021 is the outcome of a comprehensive assessment of the employee experience at Slim Pharma. Its Trust Index Survey is based on five principles namely credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie including existing people practices around fifteen main areas through the Culture Audit Management Questionnaire.

‘We are proud to be recognized as a company with a great workplace culture. It is this that undoubtedly sets us apart from others. We are in the business of caring for people and this begins by caring our own people- our talented and diverse employees. Having a work-life balance is crucial to our growth, to ensure they are happy, productive, and keen to stay with us,’ said Mahesh Premaratne- Joint Managing Director of Slim Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd.

Slim Pharma has garnered sustainable and trusted partnerships with over 35 globally renowned manufacturers of essential medication including MNCs such as Roache, Baxter and Otsuka. Today, Slim Pharma takes great pride in being one of the fast-growing pharmaceutical companies with a distinctive reputation built on trust and excellence, in less than a decade since its inception.

Slim Pharma’s diverse portfolio includes premium rung generic medicine, biopharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, surgical, medical instruments (diagnostics) and cosmeceuticals. Its products go through a stringent screening process to ensure utmost quality and safety, and primarily focuses on medication for allergies, angina, anxiety, arthritis, asthma, bronchitis, cancer, cholesterol, diabetes, erectile dysfunction, gastrointestinal, heartburn and heart disease, hypertension, osteoarthritis, pain, UTI, and weight loss.

The company seamlessly works hand in hand with over 15 strategic distributors across Sri Lanka, catering to more than 2500 hospitals and pharmacies. Its warehouse partner is global logistics giant DHL, fully equipped to accommodate secure storage complete with cold room storage facilities.

Slim Pharma strongly believes in giving back to the society through its CSR programmes. Some of its recent initiatives includes donating facemasks to the Defence Ministry, high-end digital printers to the Medical Research Institute of Sri Lanka, and IT equipment to Apeksha Hospital Maharagama.