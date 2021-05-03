Sajith appeals to Russia for urgent assistance to fight Covid

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today appealed to Russia for urgent assistance to help Sri Lanka fight the coronavirus.

Premadasa made the appeal when he met the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Yury B.Materiy.

Premadasa said that Sri Lanka is currently facing a serious situation because of the new Covid variant.

“We as an opposition are united in our efforts to try and enlist the support of the international community to try and help our mother country,” he said.

He urged Russia to provide PCR testing machines as well as Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

“There is a scarcity of ICU beds. In some hospitals there is a shortage of normal beds,” Premadasa told the Russian envoy.

Premadasa urged Russia to help establish field hospitals and obtain other medical equipment to defeat the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)