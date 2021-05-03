Public urged to alert authorities if Covid patients are at home

The public have been urged to alert the authorities if they have information of Covid patients staying at home.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the public have been urged to contact the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) in this regard.

He said the public can inform the NOCPC via the hotline “1906” for the transportation of Covid infected individuals at home to treatment centres.

General Shavendra Silva urged the public to inform authorities if any Covid positive patients are not transferred to a treatment center and are remaining at home.

The instructions have been issued following the New Year Coronavirus cluster further spreading in the country.

Sri Lanka has been reporting over 1500 Covid cases over the last few days.

A significant spread of the virus commenced with the emergence of a new cluster following the Sinhala and Tamil New year.

Health authorities have issued new health guidelines in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)