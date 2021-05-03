PM says his Government always protected media freedom

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says his Government always protected media freedom in Sri Lanka.
In a message to mark World Press Freedom Day, Rajapaksa said that there was a time when media freedom was threatened in Sri Lanka.
However, he claimed that under his Government media freedom and right to information has always been protected.
The Prime Minister, who was President since 2005 to 2015, said that the media should act with responsibility and be unbiased.
He also said that the media should ensure the public are given the correct information, especially at this time.
Every year, 3 May is a date which celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom, to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.
World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a Recommendation adopted at the twenty-sixth session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991.
This in turn was a response to a call by African journalists who in 1991 produced the landmark Windhoek Declaration(link is external) on media pluralism and independence.
At the core of UNESCO’s mandate is freedom of the press and freedom of expression. UNESCO believes that these freedoms allow for mutual understanding to build a sustainable peace.
It serves as an occasion to inform citizens of violations of press freedom – a reminder that in dozens of countries around the world, publications are censored, fined, suspended and closed down, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked, detained and even murdered.
It is a date to encourage and develop initiatives in favour of press freedom, and to assess the state of press freedom worldwide. (Colombo Gazette)
I do not wish to praise the media channels and social media that are following the Journalistic Ethics and respecting the norms of “press freedom”, but the “CITIZENS” should know the “TRUTH” of the violators. The TAMIL youtube channels like Samugam News channel, TubeTamil News, Tamilan24, IBC TamilTV, BBC Tamil News, Jaffna Tamil TV, Tamilwin.com, lankasri.com , Seithy.com, “A” Media and Akilan.com (new youtube channel) are continuously, 24 hrs a day bombarding false news about HE. the President and the present government to the Tamil diaspora and the Tamil community/Tamil speaking people aboard and in Sri Lanka. IT IS TIME UP THAT THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD MAKE ARRANGEMENTS TO TRACK DOWN WHO THESE OPERATORS ARE AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION AGAINST THEM ACCORDING TO THE LAW TO PREVENT THIS FALSE NEWS/MEDIA ONSLAUGHT ON OUR GOVERNMENT. Colombo Gazette is a balanced and no-biased web media publication which is not unfairly prejudiced for or against any political ideology, person or institution. The recent bot attack on the website was “NOT DONE”. Some of the so-called democratice media/social media publications rejected to publish this comment made by the undersigned. The “gatekeepers” of such media should bring about changes themselves. Critical analytic comments are healthy for “PRESS FREEDOM” not to be selective to the gatekeepers.
Noor Nizam – Peace and Political Activist, Political Communications Researcher, SLFP/SLPP Stalwart and Member “Viyathmaga”.