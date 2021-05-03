George Steuart Health launches GS Sports towards developing a Stronger Sri Lanka

George Steuart Health, one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical importers, have expanded their portfolio by launching GS Sports, the first subsidiary of George Steuart Health.

With a vision to inspire and assist people towards adopting healthy lifestyles through fitness and sporting activities, GS Sports was ceremonially launched on the 29th of April 2021 at No. 445A, Galle Road, Colombo 03, with the presence of chief guest Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports – Mr. Namal Rajapaksa, and other dignitaries including the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket – Prof. Arjuna De Silva, International Bodybuilding Champion Mr. Lucion Pushparaj, Ms. Dinu Perera, Mr. Priyantha Ekanayake, Dr. Seevali Jayawickrama, Aravinda de Silva and others.

The initial launch phase consists of two showrooms, with one flagship store located in Colombo 03 and another store soon to be opened in Madiwela. Catering to all levels of sports enthusiasts, from amateurs to professionals, the showroom is equipped with a wide range of domestic and commercial fitness equipment covering key facets of fitness including strengthening, cardio, free weights, accessories, sports medicine and also contains a punching range. GS Sports also offers comprehensive and reliable after sales service for all sporting and fitness equipment.

Commenting on this new venture, Dilith Jayaweera, Chairman of the George Steuart Group said, “We are immensely proud to have launched GS Sports, a commitment towards empowering a stronger Sri Lanka. This COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of us to spend more time at home, sitting down and abandoning our regular exercise routines, maintain a more sedentary lifestyle. This leads to feelings of lethargy, a general lack of fitness and sometimes negative mentalities. Our goal is to provide an avenue for everyone to stay fit, while nurturing their physical and mental needs through exercise. GS Sports will transform what we call the ‘new norm’ by enhancing the state of public health and creating the foundation to achieve the vision of George Steuart Health”.

The new showrooms provide easy access to high quality, affordable sporting equipment along with personalized customer service to ensure a seamless shopping experience- allowing the public to maintain their personal wellbeing during the pandemic while enriching and enhancing their stay-at-home experience. With a mission towards delivering only the best healthcare solutions at the most affordable prices, George Steuart Health’s vision extends to GS Sports with the aim of empowering a ‘Happy healthy and smiling Sri Lanka’.

GS Sports is the latest venture by George Steuart Health; one of Sri Lanka’s premier healthcare and wellness solution providers. George Steuart Health is a member of the George Steuart Group, acclaimed as Sri Lanka’s oldest mercantile establishment and a leading diversified conglomerate.