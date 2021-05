A State Minister for Community Police has been appointed.

State Minister Dilum Amunugama has been appointed as the State Minister for Community Police Services.

He was sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today.

Amunugama’s new Ministry comes in addition to his existing portfolio of State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, and Carriages and Automotive Industries. (Colombo Gazette)