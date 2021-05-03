AG produces 800 charges against Hemasiri and Pujith

The Attorney General (AG) produced 800 charges in court today against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Attorney General Dappula De Livera had produced information consisting of 800 charges for trial against Fernando and Jayasundara at the Colombo High Court.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the charges have been filed in respect of those killed and injured in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

It has been filed for the trial of Fernando and Jayasundara in two separate trials-at- bar for offences of murder and attempted murder over the attacks.

She further said Hemasiri Fernando and Pujith Jayasundara have been accused for their serious lapses and grave omissions to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings.

Hemasiri Fernando served as the Defence Secretary while Pujith Jayasundara was the Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the time of the attacks.

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the attacks implicated both Fernando and Jayasundara over the attacks.

They were accused of failing to prevent the attacks despite receiving intelligence information.

Fernando and Jayasundara were arrested in September 2019 in connection to investigations into the attacks. (Colombo Gazette)