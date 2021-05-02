Piliyandala among several areas isolated from today

Piliyandala in the Colombo District is among several areas placed under isolation from today.

The Government said that the Piliyandala Police area as well as the Orrs Hill and Anpuvalipuram Grama Niladhari Divisions in the Trincomalee District, the Walana North, Wakada West and Kiriberiya Grama Niladhari Divisions in the Kalutara District and the Neeladandahinna Grama Niladhari Division in the Nuwaraeliya District have bbeen isolated from today.

Several areas in the country have been placed under isolation to contain the third wave of the coronavirus.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that an islandwide lockdown will not be enforced in the country.

However, he said that local area lockdowns will be enforced if a number of people are found to be infected in the specific areas. (Colombo Gazette)