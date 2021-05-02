Over 370 people infected in Colombo, including in Borella and Padukka

By
admin
-
0
155

Over 370 people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in the Colombo District yesterday (Saturday), including in Borella and Padukka, officials said today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak said that 375 people were found to be infected in the Colombo District yesterday.

Of them 43 people were found to be infected in Padukka, 21 in Boralesgamuwa, 21 in Borella, 15 in Slave Island, 13 in Fort and 13 in Narahenpita.

A record 1699 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka yesterday (Saturday).

Of that, 375 are from the Colombo District, 247 from Gampaha, 158 in Kalutara, 108 in Kurunegala, 138 in Galle, 64 in Kandy and 56 in Nuwara Eliya.

People have been found to be infected in other parts of the country as well, some which have been placed under isolation. (Colombo Gazette)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.