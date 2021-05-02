North Korea accuses Joe Biden of pursuing hostile policy

He added: “We are going to be working closely with our allies to address the threats posed by both of these countries through diplomacy as well as stern deterrence.”

It is not clear to which comments on human rights the Pyongyang statement refers, but the Washington Post reports that the White House is expected to appoint a special envoy for human rights in North Korea soon.

Washington says it has been trying to make diplomatic contact with North Korea since mid-February.

It played down the North’s testing of short-range missiles last month, saying it was “normal military activity” and “business as usual”.

Until now, Pyongyang had not acknowledged Joe Biden as the new US president.

Mr Biden called Mr Kim “a thug” during his election campaign and said North Korean nuclear disarmament had to happen before the crippling economic sanctions imposed by the US and the UN could be relaxed. Shortly before Mr Biden came to office, Mr Kim gave a speech in which he described the US as his country’s “biggest enemy” and announced ambitions to expand his nuclear arsenal. But he also added that he did not “rule out diplomacy”.