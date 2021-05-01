Sri Lanka strongly condemns terror attack in Afghanistan

Sri Lanka strongly condemned the terror attack on civilians that took place on 30 April 2021 in Pul-e-Alam city of Logar Province in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Ministry said that indiscriminate violence against civilians, particularly students and children, demonstrates the cruelty of the perpetrators who intend to bring anarchy.

Sri Lanka said it stands firmly with the Government of Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism to bring durable peace to the country.

The BBC reported that high school students were among 30 people killed in the car bombing in Afghanistan.

The bomb went off late on Friday close to a guesthouse where the students were reportedly staying in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of eastern Logar province.

Dozens of people were hurt. Witnesses described roofs collapsing and victims being trapped under the debris.

Afghanistan has seen a surge in violence since US President Joe Biden announced US troops would withdraw by 11 September.

A number of buildings were damaged in the explosion at about 19:00 local time (15:30 GMT) including the civilian guesthouse.

Some of those killed were high school students preparing to sit university entrance exams, said Hasibullah Stanekzai, head of Logar’s provincial council.

As many as 90 people were injured, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

He said the explosion caused widespread damage in the area, including to a hospital and residential houses.

“The roofs of houses have collapsed and people are trapped under the debris,” he said.