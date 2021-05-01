Schools around the island to remain closed till 7th May

Schools around the island will remain closed till 7th May, the Education Ministry said today.

Earlier schools were closed until Friday, the 30th of April while all tuition classes had also been suspended.

However, the Education Ministry said that as a result of the coronavirus situation all schools will remain closed till 7th May.

Education Minister, Profession G.L Peiris said that a decision will be taken on Friday 7th May with regards to reopening schools the following week.

He also said that academic activities will continue online at the time schools are closed.

Multiple areas including parts of the Colombo District have been isolated as a result of the coronavirus.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that an islandwide lockdown will not be enforced in the country.

However, he said that local area lockdowns will be enforced if a number of people are found to be infected in the specific areas. (Colombo Gazette)