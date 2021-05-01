Police arrest another 264 people for violating quarantine laws

The Police have arrested another 264 people for violating quarantine laws in Sri Lanka, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the arrest was made yesterday (Friday).

He said that this was the highest number of people arrested in a day for violating the quarantine laws in Sri Lanka.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that most people arrested had failed to wear face masks or maintain social distancing.

He said that 4,455 people have been arrested since 30th October 2020 for violating quarantine laws in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)