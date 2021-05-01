Parties and gatherings at hotels, night clubs and pubs banned after 10pm

Parties and gatherings at hotels, night clubs and pubs have been banned after 10pm.

The ban, which comes into effect from today (Saturday), will be in force for a period of two weeks.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the decision has been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He requested hotel owners to limit guests visiting the hotel for activities and also ensure there are no gatherings after 10pm.

Various other gatherings and activities have also been banned or restricted in Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus third wave.

Several areas were also placed under isolation from Monday as the coronavirus third wave began to spread in the country.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that an islandwide lockdown will not be enforced in the country.

However, he said that local area lockdowns will be enforced if a number of people are found to be infected in the specific areas. (Colombo Gazette)