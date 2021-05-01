Multiple areas including parts of Colombo District isolated

Multiple areas including parts of the Colombo District have been isolated from today.

Accordingly,the Nampamunuwa Grama Niladhari Division and Gorakapitiya Grama Niladhari Division in Piliyandala in the Colombo District have been isolated from today.

The Government said that the Godahena Grama Niladhari Division and Thalgasgoda Grama Niladhari Division in Ambalangoda, the Dehiattakandiya Grama Niladhari Division and Kadirapura Grama Niladhari Division in Dehiattakandiya and the the Hapugoda Grama Niladhari Division in Kalawana have also been isolated from today.

Several areas were placed under isolation from Monday as the coronavirus third wave began to spread in the country.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that an islandwide lockdown will not be enforced in the country.

However, he said that local area lockdowns will be enforced if a number of people are found to be infected in the specific areas. (Colombo Gazette)