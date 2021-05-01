Kesbewa, Slave Island and Wellawatte among areas Covid cases detected

Kesbewa, Slave Island and Wellawatte are among the areas in the Colombo District where people infected with the coronavirus have been detected, the latest data showed.

The latest data issued by the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak states that another 317 people have been found to be infected in the Colombo District.

Of them 94 are in the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) limits and 223 in other parts of the Colombo District.

Officials said that 51 people have been found to be infected in Kesbewa, 15 in Slave Island and 15 in Wellawatte.

Other areas in the Colombo District where a small number of people were found to be infected during a 24-hour period ending at 6am today include Boralesgamuwa (11), Kottawa (13) and Rajagiriya (11).

A record 1662 people have been found to be infected in Sri Lanka during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Kurunegala, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matale and Ampara are among the districts where a number of people were found to be infected. (Colombo Gazette)