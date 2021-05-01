CID investigates fake news on islandwide curfew

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is investigating a fake news stating that an islandwide curfew has been declared in Sri Lanka.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the fake news had been spread on social media, including on YouTube.

The news claimed that a curfew has been declared from 12 midnight tonight to 17th May.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the news is false and the CID has launched an investigation.

He said that such fake news spreads panic among the public.

Multiple areas including parts of the Colombo District have been isolated as a result of the coronavirus.

However, Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that an islandwide lockdown will not be enforced in the country.

He said that local area lockdowns will be enforced if a number of people are found to be infected in the specific areas. (Colombo Gazette)