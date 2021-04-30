Parliament to meet for only 2 days next week

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Parliament sessions have been limited next week to only two days because of the third wave of the coronavirus.

Seargent-at-Arms Narendra Fernando told Colombo Gazette that Parliament sittings will be held on Tuesday (04) and Wednesday (05).

He said the current coronavirus situation in the country will be discussed on Tuesday.

The discussion will be held from 10am to 05pm with no oral questions during the session.

Narendra Fernando said the Port City Economic Commission Bill will be taken up for debate on Wednesday.

The debate will be held from 10am to 08pm, with no oral questions during the debate.

He further said the decision on the Parliament sittings and the agenda for the day has been decided during the Party Leaders meeting held today.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has claimed that the Government has disregarded Opposition requests and has decided that the debate on the Port City Economic Commission Bill will be limited to one day.

The Parliament Sergeant-at-arms has further informed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Director to take appropriate measures if a request is made for detained MP Rishad Bathiudeen to attend Parliament sessions.

Narendra Fernando said this has been made on the instructions of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

As the sittings are scheduled to be held on May 04 and 05 from 10.00 am, the director of the CID has been informed to bring the MP to Parliament premises by 9.30 am.

Fernando further stated that MP Bathiudeen should be brought to Parliament as per the instructions and recommendations given by the health authorities due to the Covid – 19 situation. (Colombo Gazette)