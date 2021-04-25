Two foreigners based in Colombo killed by the coronavirus

Two foreigners based in Colombo have been killed by the coronavirus, the Government Information Department said.

The Government Information Department said that the two foreigners were among four new Covid related deaths reported in Sri Lanka.

One foreigner is a 46-year-old male who was based in Colombo 02.

He was diagnosed as being infected with the coronavirus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

The foreigner had been transferred to the National Hospital in Kandy where he died.

The cause of death was mentioned as cardio respiratory arrest following Covid pneumonia.

The other foreigner is a 63-year-old male from Colombo 4. He died at a treatment centre in Colombo. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid pneumonia and multi-organ failure associated with chronic kidney disease.

A high number of people infected with the coronavirus have been detected in Colombo over the past few days.

Health authorities said earlier that several coronavirus sub-clusters have been reported from across the country since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that sub-clusters were initially reported from the Piliyandala, Maharagama, and Pamunuwa areas.

He said thereafter more infected people were reported across the country, including from Kurunegala, Narammala, Allawwa, Gampaha, Colombo, Puttalam, Trincomalee and Jaffna after the festive season.

Baalasooriya said sub-clusters have also been reported from the garment sector, with infected individuals having already been detected at a few factories. (Colombo Gazette)