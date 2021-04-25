Officials say Indonesian submarine sank off Bali with 53 on board

The Indonesian navy has insisted the sub was in good condition but an oil slick where it is thought the vessel submerged has raised concern that the fuel tank may have been damaged.

“We have found several pieces and parts that are believed to be parts or components that are attached to the submarine that would not come out of the ship if there had not been pressure from outside or a crack in the torpedo launcher,” said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono.

Among the items recovered was a bottle of grease for lubricating the periscope. They were found in a 10-mile (16km) radius where no other ships had passed.

There has been an international effort to locate the navy boat. (Courtesy BBC Sport)