Teen among latest coronavirus victims in Sri Lanka

A teenager is among the latest coronavirus victims in Sri Lanka.

The Government Information Department said that an 18-year-old youth from Wattala is among four coronavirus related deaths reported today.

The 18-year-old female victim had been receiving treatment at the Hemas Hospital in Wattala when she died.

The other three victims are a 35-year-old man from Nittambuwa, a 40 year-old man from Pannipitiya, and a 71-year-old woman from Maharagama.

The latest deaths took the total death toll from the virus in Sri Lanka to 638 today.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena had said yesterday that more young people have now been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The health authorities also said that the virus is now airborne as opposed to only transmitting through contact.

Speaking at a special media briefing, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the new variant of the coronavirus has been found to be affecting young people and not just senior citizens.

With the virus spreading among young people the Government says steps will be taken to use the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine on young people.

According to the health authorities the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine can be used on young people while Pfizer vaccine can also be used on young people.

Sri Lanka is in talks to purchase the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine.

Professor Neelika Malavige said that a new variant of the coronavirus has entered Sri Lanka and tests are being carried out to identify the variant.

She said that the new variant is highly transmissible and that 5-6 people can be infected by just one person as opposed to one or two people from the earlier variant.

Professor Malavige said that droplets from the new variant stay airborne for an hour and people crossing that space can be infected so it is essential to wear face masks. (Colombo Gazette)