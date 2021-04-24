Sri Lanka assures its fullest cooperation to UNESCAP

Sri Lanka assured its fullest cooperation and support for future endeavors of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

The newly appointed Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to UNESCAP, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand, C. A. Chaminda I. Colonne had her first courtesy meeting with the Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana of the UNESCAP virtually.

While conveying the warm best wishes of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka to the Executive Secretary Alisjahbana, Ambassador and Permanent Representative Chaminda Colonne assured her fullest cooperation and support for future endeavors of the UNESCAP and activities for the betterment of Sri Lanka, in consultation with the line Ministries and agencies in Sri Lanka.

After congratulating and warmly welcoming Ambassador Chaminda Colonne to the UNESCAP, Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana briefed her on the arrangements for the 77th Session of the Commission under the theme of “Regional Cooperation to Build Back Better from Crises in Asia and the Pacific” scheduled to be held online from 26-29 April 2021.

She highlighted that the forthcoming session would be an opportunity to exchange experiences and learn the best practices of the countries in the region on strategies and actions taken to recovery from the social economic impact of the pandemic. She thanked Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka for delivering a prerecorded video message at the opening and Sri Lanka’s active participation at the forthcoming 77th session of the Commission.

While referring to the successful episode of Sri Lanka in COVID 19 responses, recovery strategies, vaccination programme Ambassador Chaminda Colonne highlighted that the Sri Lanka delegation to the 77th Session of the Commission would be headed by the Foreign Secretary Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage, who greatly involved in the COVID-19 pandemic control in Sri Lanka, especially on the repatriation process, since the evolve of the pandemic last year.

Ambassador Chaminda Colonne also took the opportunity to emphasize on the return of migrant workers from the Middle East due to COVID-19 pandemic and importance of creating new employment opportunities for those either domestically or outside Sri Lanka. She elaborated on the possibilities of creating local job market through foreign investments and need to expand Sri Lanka’s export market in the Asia- Pacific region, for the recovery of pandemic hit economy of Sri Lanka.

Both also exchanged their views and reaffirmed their fullest commitment in achieving common Sustainable Development Goals of the UNESCAP.

At the invitation of Executive Secretary Alisjahbana Ambassador Chaminda Colonne also joined the preparatory virtual meeting of the 77th Session of the Commission.

First Secretary and Deputy Permanent Representative for the UNESCAP Saritha Ranatunga also associated with the virtual meetings. (Colombo Gazette)