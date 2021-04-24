Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyadh Bathiudeen arrested

Opposition Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyadh Bathiudeen have been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

Both were arrested this morning by the Criminal Investigations Department.

“The CID has been standing outside my house in Boudhaloka Mawatha since 1.30 am today attempting to arrest me without a charge. They have already arrested my brother. I have been in Parliament, and have cooperated with all lawful authorities until now. This is unjust,” Rishad Bathiudeen tweeted just prior to his arrest.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that they were arrested early this morning at their respective residences.

He said that they were arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act over allegations of aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)