Police expand operations to nab violators of quarantine laws

The Police are to expand operations to arrest people violating the quarantine laws.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the ongoing operations will be expanded as there is a rise in the number of people infected with the virus in Sri Lanka.

He said that the Police have received reports of some people not wearing face masks in public places, including on public transport.

As a result the Police have decided to expand operations to arrest those violating the quarantine laws.

He said that legal action will be taken on those violating the quarantine laws.

State Minister for Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention Sudarshani Fernandopulle issued a new set of health guidelines yesterday (Friday) valid until 31st May.

Tuition classes, parties and public gatherings have been banned until 31st May with Sri Lanka being placed on Alert Level 3 following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to new health guidelines, casinos, night clubs, spas and beach parties have also been temporarily banned.

Children’s parks, carnivals and musical shows are also banned while swimming pools must also be closed until 31st May.

Spas and day rooms as well as home stays are also not permitted to operate during this period.

Government and private offices have been told to operate with minimum staff while others work from home.

Supermarkets are allowed to accommodate only 50 percent of costumers at one time based on the space available.

Day care centres, preschools and schools are allowed to operate with only 50 percent of the capacity.

Weddings can be held with a maximum of 150 guests while funerals can have only 25 people at any given time. (Colombo Gazette)