Part of Kalutara South isolated from this evening

A part of Kalutara South has been isolated from this evening, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

He said that the Adikarigoda Wasama Grama Sevaka Division has been isolated from 6pm this evening.

A number of areas had been placed under isolation over the past couple of days.

Yesterday two areas in Wariyapola were placed under isolation.

The Government had said that Niraviya and Nikadalupotha in Wariyapola had been isolated.

On Thursday the Kuliyapitiya Police division in the Kurunegala District had been placed under isolation.

On Wednesday the Government announced that the Thittawellagala Grama Niladhari (GN) Division in Kurunegala had been placed under isolation.

Isolation orders were issued to specific areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)