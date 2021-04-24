Myanmar Military chief set to make first foreign trip since coup

It is widely expected that Min Aung Hlaing will attend the summit in person – though this has not been confirmed.

Activists have called for demonstrations in Jakarta to coincide with his appearance there.

Thailand’s prime minister as well as the president of the Philippines have said they would only send their foreign ministers.

The bloc’s other members include Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, host Indonesia and Myanmar itself.

There have been calls for Myanmar, also known as Burma, to be expelled from Asean but the members historically do not get involved in each other’s internal affairs.

The United Nation’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the Asean summit to resolve the crisis and prevent “possible grave humanitarian implications beyond Myanmar’s borders,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.