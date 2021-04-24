Large crowds gather in Nuwara Eliya disregarding appeals

Large crowds gathered in Nuwara Eliya today disregarding appeals by the Government and health authorities to stay at home over the long weekend.

A number of events went ahead in Nuwara Eliya today including the carnival near Lake Gregory.

While most people were seen wearing face masks at the events, social distancing was not maintained.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva had said yesterday (Friday) that enforcing restrictions on the public is not the way forward.

Instead, he said the public should act with responsibility to ensure the coronavirus does not spread further.

He said that before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year the coronavirus situation was kept under control.

However, he said that the number of infections rose over the past few days.

General Shavendra Silva also said that the number of Covid infected people is expected to rise over the next few days.

As a result, he urged the public to strictly follow the health guidelines to contain the spread.

General Shavendra Silva also urged organisers to cancel the horse races and car race in Nuwara Eliya over the weekend.

He said that horse races and car races should not be priority at the moment.

He said that the public must act with responsibility and ensure events like this are not held.

General Shavendra Silva said that such events can be held without spectators. (Colombo Gazette)