High number of infected people detected in Colombo

A high number of people infected with the coronavirus have been detected in Colombo for a second consecutive day.

Officials said that 194 people infected with the virus had been detected in Colombo over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The previous day saw 192 people infected with the virus in the Colombo District.

According to the latest data released by the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19, the highest number of people infected with the virus in the Colombo District are from Piliyandala.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that 78 people were found to be infected in Piliyandala over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Meanwhile 20 people were found to be infected in Pannipitiya, 14 in Mulleriyawa and 12 in Padukka.

A total of 969 people were detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of them, 38 people are Sri Lankans who returned to the country from overseas.

The Kurunegala District saw the highest number of infections during this period totalling 251 while in Gampaha 236 people were found to be infected.

Health authorities said earlier that several coronavirus sub-clusters have been reported from across the country since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that sub-clusters were initially reported from the Piliyandala, Maharagama, and Pamunuwa areas.

He said thereafter more infected people were reported across the country, including from Kurunegala, Narammala, Allawwa, Gampaha, Colombo, Puttalam, Trincomalee and Jaffna after the festive season.

Baalasooriya said sub-clusters have also been reported from the garment sector, with infected individuals having already been detected at a few factories. (Colombo Gazette)