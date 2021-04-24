Covid infected people detected in Sri Lanka crosses 100,000 mark

The number of coronavirus infected people detected in Sri Lanka crossed the 100,000 mark today.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the number of people infected with the virus detected in Sri Lanka reached 100, 517 by this evening (Saturday).

The first confirmed case of the virus was reported in Sri Lanka on 27 January 2020, a 44-year-old Chinese woman.

The first local case was identified in the second week of March in 2020. The first coronvirus patient died in Si Lanka on March 28, 2020. (Colombo Gazette)