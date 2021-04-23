Zahran Hashim’s father-in-law and two others arrested

The father-in-law of Easter Sunday bomber Zahran Hashim and two others have been arrested.

The Police said that they were arrested from the Kekunagolla area in Kuliyapitiya, Kurunegala for having attended classes conducted by Zahran Hashim to promote extremist ideologies.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspects aged 40, 52, and 55, were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) yesterday.

The arrests were made following investigations conducted by the TID into events and activities linked to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

He said in the past, the TID had arrested a large number of people for attending classes on extremism conducted by Hashim in various areas across the country.

Investigations have found that the classes had targeted Muslim youth especially, with many being forced to attend.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the three suspects arrested yesterday have been transferred to the TID headquarters in Colombo.

He said the TID will obtain detention orders against them to continue further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)