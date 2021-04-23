Visiting rights of prisoners temporarily suspended

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Prisons Department has decided to temporarily suspend visiting rights to prisoners.

Acting Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that the visits will be suspended from tomorrow (24).

Prison visits have been suspended for a period of two week starting from tomorrow, he said.

Upuldeniya pointed out that the decision was taken as there is a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the country at present.

He said the Prisons Department has decided to suspend visits as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus in Prisons. (Colombo Gazette)