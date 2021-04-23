Tuition, parties, night clubs, public gatherings temporarily banned

By Easwaran Rutnam

Tuition classes, parties and public gatherings have been banned until 31st May with Sri Lanka being placed on Alert Level 3 following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

State Minister for Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention Sudarshani Fernandopulle issued a new set of health guidelines valid until 31st May.

According to new health guidelines issued today, casinos, night clubs, spas and beach parties have also been temporarily banned.

Children’s parks, carnivals and musical shows are also banned while swimming pools must also be closed until 31st May.

Spas and day rooms as well as home stays are also not permitted to operate during this period.

Government and private offices have been told to operate with minimum staff while others work from home.

Supermarkets are allowed to accommodate only 50 percent of costumers at one time based on the space available.

Day care centres, preschools and schools are allowed to operate with only 50 percent of the capacity.

Weddings can be held with a maximum of 150 guests while funerals can have only 25 people at any given time. (Colombo Gazette)

