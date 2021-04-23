Tense situation in Parliament over moves to arrest Harin

A tense situation arose in Parliament today after concerns were raised by the Opposition on attempts to arrest Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando over a statement made in connection to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Opposition Leader MP Sajith Premadasa informed Parliament that there is an attempt to arrest MP Fernando under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) over statements he had made in Parliament.

A heated exchange then ensued between the ruling party and Opposition MPs over the matter.

Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando assured the Opposition that the Government and ruling party MPs had not requested for MP Fernando to be investigated.

He pointed out that MP Harin Fernando has been summoned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for making contradictory statements in connection to the attacks.

Minister Johnston Fernando said MP Harin has been found to have made the contradicting statements while speaking to the CIDon a previous occasion and later during the debate on the report on the Easter Sunday attacks.

A tense situation arose once again with both the Opposition and Government MPs engaging in a heated argument over the statement.

MP Indika Anuruddha was reported to have walked towards the Opposition, with the Speaker calling on him multiple times to return to his seat.

General Secretary of the SJB MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara addressing Parliament said MP Anuruddha’s actions were a clear threat to the Opposition.

He questioned as to how Opposition MPs could make a statement without fear when there was evidence of such blatant threat within the Parliament chambers.

MP Madduma Bandara called on the Speaker to assure that Opposition MPs will not be penalized for making statements pertaining to the ongoing debate on the report on political victimization.

He pointed out that MP Harin Fernando is being investigated for a statement made in Parliament during a scheduled debate on the Easter attacks.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said he cannot provide such an assurance, and called on all MPs to continue with the adjournment debate on the report on political victimisation. (Colombo Gazette)