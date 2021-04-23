Suspect detained in Vavuniya with forged LTTE documents

A suspect has been arrested for creating forged documents under the identity of deceased LTTE cadres.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the 42-year-old man was arrested in Vavuniya yesterday.

He had been arrested by the Terrorism Investigations Division (TID)after being found to have been involved in various criminal activities, including human trafficking.

The man is also accused of making National Identity Cards (NIC) and passports under the name of deceased LTTE cadres.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the TID will obtain a detention order to investigate him further. (Colombo Gazette)